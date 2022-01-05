New Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teases An Adventure Across The Sea

While a full reveal won't be coming until January 27, it looks like players will soon be voyaging across the sea in Elder Scrolls Online.

By on

Comments

The Elder Scrolls Online is primed to reveal its next year-long story, and it promises to take players of Zenimax Online's MMORPG across the sea to discover a never-before-seen world.

While the full reveal of what's next for Elder Scrolls Online isn't coming until January 27, Bethesda is already giving a glimpse at what players can expect. A cinematic teaser shows three ships making a dangerous voyage across stormy waters, all while a heavily-armored foe looks out from a castle rampart at the approaching vessels.

Click To Unmute
  1. PlayStation Presentation at CES 2022
  2. Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game
  3. The Most Anticipated Games of 2022
  4. Horizon Call of the Mountain Teaser Trailer
  5. Nvidia 3050 & 3090 Ti Revealed, But Good Luck Buying One | GameSpot News
  6. N64 Classic Coming To Xbox According To Leak | GameSpot News
  7. Halo Infinite | Fracture: Tenrai Returns
  8. Genshin Impact Collected Miscellany - "Shenhe: Fluttering of Frosty Feathers"
  9. Terraria 1.4 Journey's End Launch Trailer for Nintendo Switch
  10. Forza Horizon 5 | Series 2 – Peel’s So Good!
  11. Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands Gridiron Bangalores Backstory
  12. Genshin Impact Character Teaser - "Shenhe: Lonesome Dream"

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elder Scrolls Online - Ocean Voyage Cinematic Teaser Trailer

There's not much to go on other than that, but Zenimax says the new adventure will take players to a previously unseen world, complete with a new culture to explore and new stories to discover. Where that world is, exactly, is still unclear, but some Elder Scrolls fans are speculating it could be a voyage to Akavir, the continent across the sea to the east of Tamriel. If that is the case, it would be a major departure for the franchise. All previous games in the series have taken place in Tamriel, and while there is some lore surrounding Akavir and those who call it home, it's much more of a blank slate compared to lore-rich regions Skyrim or Morrowind.

Due to the sea-based nature of the teaser, players are also wondering if the new adventure will involve the Maormer, aka sea elves. Unfortunately, the armored character in the teaser doesn't look very elf-like. Combined with the fact that a recent community letter from Zenimax said the next adventure would concentrate "on a playable race that has not yet had a full cultural and historical deep dive," other fans are theorizing the adventure may involve islands typically associated with Redguards or Bretons. The letter also states that the game would be backing away from "end of the world invasion" plots to focus on more traditional Elder Scrolls stories of political intrigue and factional infighting, which should give players somewhat of a better idea on what to expect narratively speaking.

Sadly, fans will have to wait a few more weeks to learn more. Last year, Elder Scrolls Online saw the release of its year-long Gates of Oblivion storyline, which encompassed multiple new dungeons, DLCs, the introduction of a new companion system, and the Blackwood expansion. Elder Scrolls Online also recently received a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade, which includes dynamic resolution scaling and a stable 60fps while playing in performance mode.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Elder Scrolls Online
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)