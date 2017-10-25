New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off Saiyan General Nappa

Bandai Namco has released another new trailer and batch of screenshots for Dragon Ball FighterZ. This video focuses on one of the game's newly revealed characters, the Saiyan general Nappa.

As V-Jump magazine detailed, Nappa has a few unique tricks in his repertoire, which are shown off in the new trailer. The burly Saiyan can plant Saibamen, which will sprout and help him in battle. He can also fire a powerful beam blast from his mouth. You can take a look at Nappa in action below.

Additionally, Bandai Namco has shared a new batch of screenshots for Captain Ginyu, the other new character revealed in the most recent issue of V-Jump magazine. The images show off the flamboyant warrior's own unique arsenal of skills, such as his signature Body Change ability. You can also see a screenshot of Ginyu Force members Jeice and Recoome fighting alongside Ginyu in battle, similar to the way Android 17 can momentarily join Android 18 for certain attacks.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018. Players who pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation or Xbox Stores will get early access to the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta, though Bandai Namco has yet to announce timing details for the beta. Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hirok recently revealed some new details about the game's story mode and its original character, Android 21.