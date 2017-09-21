New Dragon Ball FighterZ Screenshots Show Off Tien, Yamcha, And Original Character Android 21

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer and screenshots for the highly anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ. Both the video and images showcase the game's three recently announced characters: Yamcha, Tien Shinhan, and the original character Android 21.

The trailer, which you can watch above, offers another brief glimpse at the game's "what if" campaign, which follows a "forbidden" story arc in which Android 16 is revived to hunt Goku and the other Z Fighters. It also features the all-new Android 21, who was "supervised" by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Android 21 appears to play a very prominent role in the story mode; she's described as having intelligence on par with Dr. Gero and is implied to be behind Android 16's resurrection. You can see screenshots of Android 21 below.

Bandai Namco also released a handful of screenshots for Yamcha and Tien, who were revealed alongside Android 21 in the most recent issue of V-Jump magazine. Yamcha is described as a close-range fighter; in the screenshots, you can see him using his signature Wolf Fang Fist attack, as well as the Kamehameha. Tien sports his outfit from Dragon Ball Super and can use a variety of techniques in battle, including the Tri-Beam and Dodon Ray. Like Android 18, he can also call in another character for assistance--in this case his buddy Chiaotzu, who can use his telekinetic powers to temporarily "seal" an opponent.

More Dragon Ball FighterZ news may be on the way this week. During Tokyo Game Show, developer Arc System Works will host a live FighterZ panel that will feature a guest appearance by Hikaru Midorikawa, the Japanese voice actor for Android 16. The panel takes place on Saturday, September 23, at 4:00 PM JST/12:00 AM PT/3 AM ET; you can stream it on Bandai Namco's Japanese YouTube channel.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. PS4 and Xbox One players who reserve a physical version will unlock Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta early as a pre-order bonus.