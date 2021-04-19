The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Best Buy Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Games, 4K TVs, Laptops, And More
Best Buy is hosting a big sale this week discounting games, TVs, laptops, and more.
Best Buy has kicked off its latest sale, marking down a wide assortment of gaming, tech, and entertainment products through Thursday, April 22. Games featured in the sale include hits from last year such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Star Wars Squadrons. You can also save on some great smart TVs, including a Sony 65-inch 4K TV. Laptops and tablets for work and school are prominently featured, with deals on Lenovo and Microsoft Surface products. And if you're looking for a new pair of headphones, multiple Beats models are steeply discounted. We've rounded up the highlights of Best Buy's new sale below, but make sure to take a look at site to see everything available. For more deals, check out our roundup of the best deals available today.
Game deals
In addition to the games mentioned above, there are plenty more notable discounts on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch titles. Trials of Mana and Collection of Mana are down to $20 each, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is $20, Godfall is $40, and Marvel's Avengers is $25. Here's a list of the game deals that jumped out to us:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $40 (
$60)
- Collection of Mana -- $20 (
$40)
- Godfall -- $40 (
$70)
- Marvel's Avengers -- $25 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $50 (
$60)
- Ring Fit Adventure -- $70 (
$80)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- Trials of Mana -- $20 (
$40)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $30 (
$60)
- Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Bundle -- $27 (
$80)
Samsung 82-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
$2,000 (was $2,600)
If you're willing to throw $2,000 at a TV, Samsung's 82-inch 4K QLED smart TV is a really great option. It's normally $2,600, so yes, you are saving a nice chunk of cash on this massive TV right now. Thanks to its QLED display, this Samsung TV is capable of displaying more vivid colors and has better contrast than the average LED TV. It runs in true 4K and has a 120Hz refresh rate. As a smart TV, you'll have access to all of the most popular streaming apps. This particular Samsung TV is featured in our best 4K TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X roundup. It supports HDMI 2.1, which helps further optimize games on the new consoles to provide the best picture possible.
Sony 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV
$900 (was $1,150)
Although this Sony 65-inch 4K TV doesn't have HDMI 2.1, it's still a solid budget option for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It produces a stunning 4K picture thanks to its fast processor and supports HDR and Dolby Vision. It's also a Google-based smart TV, so you have access to all of the popular streaming apps out of the box.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop
$780 (was $930)
If you're in the market for a laptop for work or school, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a versatile option thanks to its 2-in-1 design. Fitted with a 14-inch touchscreen, the Yoga 7i can operate as a laptop or a spacious Windows tablet. It features an Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive.
Powerbeats Pro
$160 (was $250)
The Lava Red and Spring Yellow models of the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for $90 off. These earbuds feature active noise-canceling tech as well as a design that's water and sweat resistant. Since the Powerbeats Pro also have bands that wrap around your ears, they may be more comfortable for some users than more compact options like Apple's AirPods.
Beats Solo Pro Headphones
$170 (was $300)
If you prefer on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo Pro matte collection is on sale, too. Regularly $300, you can get the dark blue, light blue, and red headphones for $170 each. Beats Solo Pro headphones include a pair of modes, including one with active noise cancellation. The Solo Pro headphones have excellent acoustics, a rich tone, and impactful bass. They can run for up to 22 hours on a full charge.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
$599 (was $959)
Microsoft's Surface lineup has featured some of the best tablets on the market for years. The compact design of the Surface Pro makes it great for those on the go who want a smaller device that still has the juice for productivity. Best Buy has marked down the Surface Pro 7 to just $599. This particular model comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You also get a type cover, which provides a sleek keyboard and protection when you're not using the tablet. This is an excellent option for students as well thanks to its reasonable price and quality performance.
Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight Gaming Mouse
$100 (was $150)
Razer's gaming peripherals are some of the best around, and the Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight gaming mouse is no exception. With a 20K DPI optical sensor and a lightweight design, this Viper model is built for speed and precision. It has eight programmable buttons and an ambidextrous shape, so it's great for all players across a wide variety of game genres. The Viper Ultimate Ultralight has a 70-hour battery life and comes with a charging dock that has rapid charging. The dock also has Razer's Chroma RGB lighting to add a little flair to one of the more conventional Razer mouse designs.
LG 24-inch IPS Monitor
$130 (was $200)
If you're looking to add a monitor to your setup, this LG monitor offers great performance without breaking the bank. Normally $200, you can snag this full HD monitor for $130 during the sale. It features a 24-inch LED display with FreeSync technology built in. Although this LG monitor would work well for gaming, if you're looking for other options, check out our list of the best cheap gaming monitors.
Samsung 290W Soundbar
$180 (was $260)
Most TVs could use the help of a soundbar to provide a richer, fuller sound that immerses you in the action on screen. This stellar Samsung soundbar is on sale for $80 off during Best Buy's sale. It's a 2.1 channel soundbar with Dolby Audio and boasts an impactful 290W speaker and wireless subwoofer.
