New Best Buy Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Games, 4K TVs, Laptops, And More

If you're willing to throw $2,000 at a TV, Samsung's 82-inch 4K QLED smart TV is a really great option. It's normally $2,600, so yes, you are saving a nice chunk of cash on this massive TV right now. Thanks to its QLED display, this Samsung TV is capable of displaying more vivid colors and has better contrast than the average LED TV. It runs in true 4K and has a 120Hz refresh rate. As a smart TV, you'll have access to all of the most popular streaming apps. This particular Samsung TV is featured in our best 4K TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X roundup. It supports HDMI 2.1, which helps further optimize games on the new consoles to provide the best picture possible.