New AC Valhalla Update Fixes Siege Of Paris' Save Issue On PS5/PS4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has gotten a small update on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that fixes a major problem. If you've encountered a save issue while playing the latest Siege of Paris DLC on PS4 or PS5, that should be ironed out now.

The official Assassin's Creed Valhalla Twitter account revealed the news, confirming that the small title update addresses that save issue. According to a post on Ubisoft's forums from the development team, the problem occurred when players went exploring the latest DLC's location of Francia. With this update, though, you don't have to worry about losing progress.

Launching earlier this month, Siege of Paris is Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion. It takes Eivor to the European region of Francia to dethrone King Charles the Fat from his throne. It seems designed for those who've entered the late-game, and reviews of the DLC have been mixed from critics. Siege of Paris can be bought individually for $25 USD, comes with the $30 season pass, or is bundled in the $120 Ultimate Edition.

Valhalla isn't the only Assassin's Creed game to have received an update recently. The Greece storyline, 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, got a patch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that pushes the game up to 60fps.