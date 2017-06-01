Need For Speed Reveal Confirmed For Tomorrow

After a year away, Need for Speed returns later this year. Having already confirmed the game, EA plans to officially unveil the next entry in the series tomorrow, June 2.

The franchise's Twitter account tweeted out the image below, promising a "full reveal" of the game at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST. It also includes a link to the official YouTube channel, suggesting we'll be getting a trailer then. We'll have all the details here at GameSpot as they're announced.

EA published what may have been a teaser image of the game earlier this week. By turning down the brightness, you can make out what appears to be the Seattle skyline, including the Space Needle. A setting has not yet been announced, but that's a detail we'll likely learn about tomorrow.

Like the 2015 reboot, this new Need for Speed is developed by Ghost Games--but it will not require an online connection in order to play, as that game did. Customization and police pursuits will be a part of the game, but beyond that we don't know much else currently.

The new Need for Speed is due out sometime this year for unspecified platforms. The previous game was released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.