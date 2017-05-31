New EA Teaser Image Could Be For The Next Need For Speed, See It Here

Ahead of E3 next month, EA today posted a cryptic teaser image for what could be the next Need for Speed game.

If you turn the brightness down on the image below, you can see what appears to be the Seattle skyline, including the Space Needle. This is the same image that the official Need for Speed Twitter account posted.

Let's get this party started shall we? pic.twitter.com/6i0Ptz4yTK — EA Games Australia (@EA_Australia) May 31, 2017

EA officially confirmed the next Need for Speed game earlier this month. We don't know much about it, but developer Ghost Games has stressed that it won't require a constant internet connection like the 2015 reboot did. The game will have customisation options and police pursuits, and EA has said it will launch in 2017 for unspecified platforms.

The Need for Speed series was released on an annual basis. But in 2015, EA confirmed that it wouldn't release a new entry in the series in 2016, opting instead to launch the next game a year later.

More details on the new Need for Speed will be announced during EA's E3 event, EA Play. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

