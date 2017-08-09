NBA Live 18 Soundtrack Detailed, Features 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, And More

NBA Live 18 launches in September, and EA Sports has now announced the professional basketball game's soundtrack. There are 31 tracks, including songs from big, big names like Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Gorillaz.

You can listen to some of the songs from the NBA Live 18 soundtrack through the Spotify embed below, while the full tracklist follows at the bottom of this post.

This year's other big NBA game, 2K's NBA 2K18, has a soundtrack that includes 49 songs. Among them are cuts from artists like Kendrick Lamar, A Tribe Called Quest, and Outkast.

A demo for NBA Live 18 launches on August 11 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the full game is slated to come out later. In other news, EA recently announced that WNBA teams will be in the game, with star players like

NBA Live 18 Soundtrack