NBA 2K18 Soundtrack Revealed

2K Sports has announced the lineup of songs that will be present in its pro basketball game this year, NBA 2K18. It's comprised of 49 songs, one fewer than that of NBA 2K17.

This is an important bit of news for 2K18 fans, as it represents the list of songs you'll listen to ad nauseam while contemplating trades and managing the salary cap. There's a mixture of more contemporary artists and older ones--you've got songs by everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Drake and Quavo to Nas and Lin-Manuel Miranda to A Tribe Called Quest to Outkast.

2K didn't make any special note of who was responsible for curating the soundtrack. In previous years, it's attributed them to the likes of LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, and Imagine Dragons.

You can check out the full tracklist below. NBA 2K18 launches on September 19, but those who pre-order will get their hands on the game four days early, on September 15. In addition to the usual array of platforms--PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360--it'll also be available on Switch. Kyrie Irving is 2K18's cover star (unless you're in Canada), while Shaq fronts the special edition.