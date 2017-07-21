NBA 2K18 Soundtrack Revealed
Here are all 49 songs in this year's game.
2K Sports has announced the lineup of songs that will be present in its pro basketball game this year, NBA 2K18. It's comprised of 49 songs, one fewer than that of NBA 2K17.
This is an important bit of news for 2K18 fans, as it represents the list of songs you'll listen to ad nauseam while contemplating trades and managing the salary cap. There's a mixture of more contemporary artists and older ones--you've got songs by everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Drake and Quavo to Nas and Lin-Manuel Miranda to A Tribe Called Quest to Outkast.
2K didn't make any special note of who was responsible for curating the soundtrack. In previous years, it's attributed them to the likes of LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, and Imagine Dragons.
You can check out the full tracklist below. NBA 2K18 launches on September 19, but those who pre-order will get their hands on the game four days early, on September 15. In addition to the usual array of platforms--PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360--it'll also be available on Switch. Kyrie Irving is 2K18's cover star (unless you're in Canada), while Shaq fronts the special edition.
- el So Good - Mase
- Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C + C Music Factory
- Hip Hop Hooray - Naughty By Nature
- I Can't Drive 55 - Sammy Hagar
- Jungle - X Ambassadors feat. Jamie N Commons
- Pour Some Sugar on Me - Def Leppard
- Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See - Busta Rhymes
- Shook Ones Pt. II - Mobb Deep
- Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project
- So Fresh, So Clean - Outkast
- The Walker - Fitz & The Tantrums
- The Zoo - Scorpions
- They Reminisce Over You - Pete Rock & CL Smooth
- Victory - Puff Daddy feat. Notorious BIG & Busta Rhymes
- '93 Till Infinity - Souls Of Mischief
- All Of Me - Big Gigantic feat. Logic & Rozes
- Am I Wrong - Anderson Paak feat. Schoolboy Q
- Birdwatching - The Shelters
- Can't Have - Pitbull feat. Steven A. Clark & Ape Drums
- Comin Out Strong - Future feat. The Weeknd
- Conrad Tokyo - A Tribe Called Quest
- Deep End (Tarro Remix) - They
- Do What I Want - Lil Uzi Vert
- Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time - Panic At The Disco
- HTP - Vintage Lee
- Humble - Kendrick Lamar
- Know The Ledge - Eric B. & Rakim
- Let It Fly - Johnny Stephene
- Living Like Khaled - Cousin Stizz
- Nas Is Like - Nas
- No Lie - Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
- Portland - Drake ft. Quavo & Travis Scott
- Shock Horror - Shy Luv
- Slam - Onyx
- Stand Back - PnB Rock / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Victory - Joey Bad
- Wasatch Front - Dame DOLLA
- Wrote My Way Out - Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda, & Aloe Blacc
- Hush - Linda Lind
- Aurora - RL Grime
- 1984 - Salmo
- 4 Vérités - Take A Mic
- Chantaje - Shakira feat. Maluma
- Cult - Emiskilla
- Feel It - GTA & What So Not feat. Tunji Ige
- Fever - Roosevelt
- Human (Rudimental Remix) - Rag' n' Bone Man feat. Rudimental
- Tokyo Drift - Woodie Smalls
- U Don't - Double K
