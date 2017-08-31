NBA 2K18's New Feature Is A Social Space, Complete With Tattoo Parlors And Barbershops

NBA 2K18 is getting a big new mode this year. Called Neighborhoods, it's essentially a social space where you can hang out with other players, customize your own player, and play some mini-games.

Neighborhoods takes the form of a few city blocks, and scattered throughout are basketball courts where you can challenge others to games. There are also a bunch of vendors, such as barbers and tattoo artists, where you can go to change your character's appearance. Check out the trailer below.

According to 2K, Neighborhoods acts as the intersection point between three different modes: MyPark, Pro-Am, and MyCareer. You'll be able to do things to improve your character's ratings while in Neighborhoods, as well.

NBA 2K18 launches on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. It'll star Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant as guest commentators. Kyrie Irving is the cover athlete, although he'll be in his old Cavaliers uniform.