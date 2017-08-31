NBA 2K18 Unveils Cover Star Kyrie Irving In His New Team's Jersey

With the trade now completed, Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Boston Celtics. NBA 2K18, which he graces the cover of, has now revealed an in-game look that shows us Irving in a Celtics jersey for the very first time.

As posted by Irving in the Instagram video below, the clip shows a wide view of TD Garden's court before zooming in to showcase his shoes, jersey, and face. For NBA fans, it's going to take some time to get used to after Irving spent his first six years in the league on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

The Irving trade was fairly shocking in the NBA world, both because of how much the Celtics gave up for him and because it's not often we see a player of his caliber traded between the top two teams in a conference. The drama surrounding the trade was only increased when the Cavaliers decided to ask for more from the Celtics after discovering that Isaiah Thomas potentially had a more serious hip injury than previously thought. But that wrinkle has now been addressed, with Irving headed to Boston and Thomas to Cleveland.

The entire situation presented a dilemma for 2K, which will be shipping its game to retailers with Irving in the wrong jersey on its cover. The company responded with a good-natured tweet when the trade was first announced, simply stating, "Whoops," in response to an earlier tweet with Irving in his Cavs jersey. It has since confirmed that it will offer an updated cover for 2K18 with Irving as a part of his new team, although specific timing for when that will arrive hasn't been announced.

NBA 2K18 officially launches on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Canada will receive its own special version with the Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan on the cover, while the special edition features Shaquille O'Neal.