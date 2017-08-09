Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Demo Out Now, But Only In Japanese

Monster Hunter XX will be released on Nintendo Switch in Japan later this month, but a new demo is out today for the game on the Japanese Eshop. Thanks to the Switch's region-free settings, fans of the series can download it from anywhere in the world. Check out the Japanese trailer above.

The game is an expanded version of Monster Hunter Generations, with new monsters, quests, and other content added. It was released earlier this year for the 3DS in Japan. The Nintendo Switch version is due out on August 25 and comes with upgraded high-res visuals and online cross-platform play with the 3DS game.

If you want to play the demo of Monster Hunter XX (which is entirely in Japanese), you'll have to create a new Nintendo Account and select Japan as your region. Once that account is created, you can link it to your Switch to enable access to the Japanese Eshop. It may be the only way to play the game in the foreseeable future; Capcom says it has no plans to bring Monster Hunter XX, in Switch or 3DS form, to other regions at this time.

At E3 2017, Capcom did reveal a new game in the series that will release worldwide, Monster Hunter: World. Due out in 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, it will be the first home console instalment in the series since 2010 and will feature a much larger and more detailed world than ever before. You can check out gameplay videos and all the details on GameSpot's full coverage here.

The Monster Hunter series is also returning to 3DS this fall with Monster Hunter Stories, a turn-based RPG due out September 8.