E3 2017: Capcom Not Bringing Switch Version Of Monster Hunter XX To The US

Capcom confirmed to GameSpot that it has no plans to localize the recently announced Nintendo Switch version of Monster Hunter XX.

Originally released in Japan for 3DS earlier this year, Monster Hunter XX is an expanded version of Monster Hunter Generations, featuring additional quests, monsters, and other content. Capcom announced a Switch release for the game last month. In addition to high-resolution visuals, the Switch version also supports online cross-platform play with the 3DS game. Players can also transfer their save data over from the 3DS release to Switch.

While Monster Hunter XX may not be coming to the US, Capcom unveiled a new home console installment called Monster Hunter: World at this year's E3. World will be the first Monster Hunter title to allow players from other regions to hunt together and is releasing in early 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and later PC. You can read our impressions of Monster Hunter: World here.

