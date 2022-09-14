Microsoft Has No Plans To Add Online Play For GoldenEye On Xbox

A new version of the classic N64 shooter GoldenEye is coming to Xbox, but Microsoft has now confirmed it will not have any online multiplayer support like the Switch version has.

This was already strongly suggested, and now it's been confirmed in a statement from Microsoft to The Verge. The company said it has "no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass..." The statement went on to point out that GoldenEye for Xbox will have local multiplayer, where up to four players can duke it out just like they could back in the '90s.

The N64 game has been "faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles," developer Rare, which is owned by Microsoft, said when GoldenEye was announced for Xbox. It will include achievements, 4K resolution (for supported TVs), and a smother framerate. There will be split-screen local multiplayer that benefits from improved framerate, too. In a blog post, Microsoft said players can expect new control options, like dual analogue stick support, as well as a native 16:9 resolution.

GoldenEye for Xbox is coming to Game Pass, but a release date was not announced. Similarly, Microsoft did not say what the game will cost as a standalone purchase, if it's available that way.

Everyone who owns a digital copy Rare Replay, the compilation pack of classic Rare games, will get GoldenEye at no extra cost. Here are the first screenshots of GoldenEye for Xbox:

GoldenEye for Xbox

Gallery

GoldenEye is also coming to Switch via backwards compatibility for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack owners. The Switch version has online play, along with other updates.

A new version of GoldenEye was supposed to come to Xbox 360 years ago, but it ran into licensing issues. The HD remaster later leaked, and now it's officially coming to Xbox and Switch.

A GoldenEye remake for the Wii was released in 2010, but it featured Daniel Craig standing in for Pierce Brosnan. A Reloaded edition for PS3 and Xbox 360 was released later.

In other news, Hitman developer IO Interactive is developing a new James Bond game that will tell an original story for the British superspy. Given 2022 is an anniversary year for the James Bond series, here's to hoping we get to see or learn more about the game this year.