Metroid: Samus Returns Has Dope Reversible Box Art

Metroid: Samus Returns is a reimagining of the 1991 Game Boy game Metroid II: Return of Samus, and it launches in a couple weeks. However, copies have already begun making their way to reviewers, and it was discovered today that Nintendo has included a pretty cool throwback to the original game on the game's special edition's box art.

First posted by GameXplain's Andre Segers, the box art for the Collector's Edition is reversible. On the back is the box art for the original Game Boy game, including all of the details down to the "Official Game Boy Game Pak" seal. There's even the back-of-box description and screenshots.

You can see a picture of GameSpot's own copy of the game above. It's always cool to see companies include references and tributes to their old games like this, especially for something as beloved as Metroid II. The Special Edition costs $50--$10 more than the standard edition--and includes a CD with 25 songs from the Metroid series.

Samus Returns features a significantly overhauled art style, but it's not just a remaster. It also includes some substantial gameplay tweaks, such as the addition of Aeion abilities. Two new Metroid Amiibo figures are launching with the game which give access to an art gallery and a more challenging Fusion mode.