Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Online And Offline Game Modes Detailed

Along with a new story trailer--which features the improved version of Chun-Li's face--Capcom has shared some new details about Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Perhaps to reassure fans who were upset with the limited numbers of modes in Street Fighter V at launch, the company has outlined Infinite's full suite of game modes.

While there's nothing Earth-shattering to be discovered, the list does highlight the many ways you'll be able to play Infinite offline and online. There's the Story mode that was featured in today's trailer, Versus modes for two players (or one player against the CPU), and Mission mode, which consists of tutorials and character-specific challenges. Online, there are ranked and casual modes, as well as the Beginners League that restricts players that are no higher than a certain rank. The full slate of announced modes follows below, along with Capcom's official descriptions for each.

Offline Modes and Features

Story -- puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains.

Arcade -- recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills.

Mission -- players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges.

Training -- set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities.

Vs. Player 2 -- go head-to-head against another player locally.

Vs. CPU -- play solo against an AI-controlled opponent.

Collection -- the Dr. Light Database contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage audio tracks.

Online Modes and Features

Ranked Match -- battle other players online to advance in the rankings.

Casual Match -- battle other players online without the results affecting the rankings.

Beginners League -- a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower.

Lobby -- search for or create a lobby where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player matches.

Rankings -- view the rankings of players from all over the world.

Replay Settings -- configure replay settings and view replays.

Capcom will feature the game at Gamescom next week, where it will showcase its newest characters: Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Jedah. You can check out everyone that's playable in our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite character gallery. Infinite launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 19.