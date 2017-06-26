Marvel Boss Says MCU Phase 4 Will Start With Spider-Man: Homecoming 2

It has been known for some time that the current third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end after Avengers 4 in 2019. Now Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will kick off Phase 4.

In an interview with Slashfilm, Feige explained that the dramatic events of Avengers: Infinity War and the currently untitled fourth Avengers movie will lead directly into the Homecoming sequel.

"So much happens in [the third and fouth Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it, that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?" he said. "So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that's what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about."

Avengers 4 is currently scheduled for a May 3, 2019 release, with Homecoming 2 due on July 5 of the same year. Feige went to to state that while work on the latter's script has yet to begin, the story basics were already in place. "Much like, as we went into Homecoming, we knew all the general pillars, you then need the magic of the writers and directors to bring it all to life," he said.

“So we're in that same position and we'll actually start putting pen to paper on the next Spider-Man film in the coming weeks once this film is finally released. But we do know the specifics and the timeline."

In a separate interview with JoBlo, Feige confirmed that not every hero will survive the next two Avengers movies. This isn't the first time that the Marvel boss has hinted that big changes are in store for the MCU.

"As we get to Infinity War there will be a sense of a climax," he said in April. "By the time we're at Avengers 4, 22 movies will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU. And what happens after that will be very different. I don't know if it's Phase 4. It might be a new thing.

"We have an idea [of what the MCU looks like post-Infinity War], and it's gonna be very, very different."

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7. Check out the latest trailer here.