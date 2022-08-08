Madden 23 - New York Jets Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Jets roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New York Jets. If you're curious who the Jets' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Jets roster.
New York Jets' best and worst players
The Jets are the 25th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 79. The Jets have no players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but their best players including the following:
- Quinnen Williams - 86 OVR
- Carl Lawson - 83 OVR
- C. J. Mosley - 82 OVR
The worst players on the Jets are TE Thomas Hennessy (31 OVR), LT Conor McDermott (56 OVR), and Mike White (56 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Jets at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Jets starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|73
|Breece Hall
|HB
|76
|Corey Davis
|WR
|79
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|79
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|76
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|79
|George Fant
|LT
|77
|Laken Tomlinson
|LG
|81
|Connor McGovern
|C
|77
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|RG
|74
|Mekhi Becton
|RT
|78
|John Franklin-Myers
|DE
|81
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|86
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|74
|Carl Lawson
|DE
|83
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|72
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|82
|Hamsah Nasirldeen
|LB
|66
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|79
|D.J. Reed Jr.
|CB
|80
|Lamarcus Joyner
|FS
|78
|Jordan Whitehead
|SS
|77
|Gren Zuerlein
|K
|75
|Braden Mann
|P
|73
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation