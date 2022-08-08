Madden 23 - New York Jets Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Jets roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New York Jets. If you're curious who the Jets' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Jets roster.

New York Jets' best and worst players

The Jets are the 25th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 79. The Jets have no players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but their best players including the following:

  • Quinnen Williams - 86 OVR
  • Carl Lawson - 83 OVR
  • C. J. Mosley - 82 OVR

The worst players on the Jets are TE Thomas Hennessy (31 OVR), LT Conor McDermott (56 OVR), and Mike White (56 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Jets at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Jets starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Zach WilsonQB73
Breece HallHB76
Corey DavisWR79
Elijah MooreWR79
Garrett WilsonWR76
C.J. UzomahTE79
George FantLT77
Laken TomlinsonLG81
Connor McGovernC77
Alijah Vera-TuckerRG74
Mekhi BectonRT78
John Franklin-MyersDE81
Quinnen WilliamsDT86
Sheldon RankinsDT74
Carl LawsonDE83
Quincy WilliamsLB72
C.J. MosleyLB82
Hamsah NasirldeenLB66
Bryce HallCB79
D.J. Reed Jr.CB80
Lamarcus JoynerFS78
Jordan WhiteheadSS77
Gren ZuerleinK75
Braden MannP73

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

