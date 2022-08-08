Madden 23 - New York Jets Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New York Jets. If you're curious who the Jets' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Jets roster.

New York Jets' best and worst players

The Jets are the 25th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 79. The Jets have no players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but their best players including the following:

Quinnen Williams - 86 OVR

Carl Lawson - 83 OVR

C. J. Mosley - 82 OVR

The worst players on the Jets are TE Thomas Hennessy (31 OVR), LT Conor McDermott (56 OVR), and Mike White (56 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Jets at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Jets starters

Player Position OVR Zach Wilson QB 73 Breece Hall HB 76 Corey Davis WR 79 Elijah Moore WR 79 Garrett Wilson WR 76 C.J. Uzomah TE 79 George Fant LT 77 Laken Tomlinson LG 81 Connor McGovern C 77 Alijah Vera-Tucker RG 74 Mekhi Becton RT 78 John Franklin-Myers DE 81 Quinnen Williams DT 86 Sheldon Rankins DT 74 Carl Lawson DE 83 Quincy Williams LB 72 C.J. Mosley LB 82 Hamsah Nasirldeen LB 66 Bryce Hall CB 79 D.J. Reed Jr. CB 80 Lamarcus Joyner FS 78 Jordan Whitehead SS 77 Gren Zuerlein K 75 Braden Mann P 73

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.