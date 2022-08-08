Madden 23 - New England Patriots Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Patriots roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the New England Patriots. EA Sports didn't treat New England too kindly in the ratings, as the team lost a number of key players in the off-season. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a roster with more upside in Madden 23. If you're curious who the Patriots' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Patriots roster.

New England Patriots' best and worst players

The Patriots are the 21st best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 81. The Patriots have zero players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but they do have some hovering around that threshold, including the following:

  • Matt Judon - 87 OVR
  • Devin McCourty - 87 OVR
  • David Andrews - 85 OVR

The worst players on the Patriots are Joe Cardona (25 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), James Ferentz (53 OVR) at Center, and Yasir Durant (58 OVR) at left guard. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Patriots at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Patriots starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Mac JonesQB78
Damien HarrisRB82
DeVante ParkerWR82
Nelson AgholorWR81
Kendrick BourneWR81
Hunter HenryTE82
David AndrewsC85
Trent BrownLT84
Mike OnwenuLG79
Isaiah WynnRT79
Cole StrangeRG70
Christian BarmoreDT77
Davon GodchauxDT74
Lawrence GuyRE76
Deatrich Wise Jr.LE78
Matt JudonLOLB87
Ja'Whaun BentleyMLB80
Josh UcheROLB74
Jonathan JonesCB81
Malcolm ButlerCB78
Devin McCourtyFS87
Kyle DuggerSS82
Nick FolkK78
Jake BaileyP80

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

