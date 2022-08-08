Madden 23 - New England Patriots Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the New England Patriots. EA Sports didn't treat New England too kindly in the ratings, as the team lost a number of key players in the off-season. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a roster with more upside in Madden 23. If you're curious who the Patriots' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Patriots roster.

New England Patriots' best and worst players

The Patriots are the 21st best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 81. The Patriots have zero players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but they do have some hovering around that threshold, including the following:

Matt Judon - 87 OVR

Devin McCourty - 87 OVR

David Andrews - 85 OVR

The worst players on the Patriots are Joe Cardona (25 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), James Ferentz (53 OVR) at Center, and Yasir Durant (58 OVR) at left guard. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Patriots at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Patriots starters

Player Position OVR Mac Jones QB 78 Damien Harris RB 82 DeVante Parker WR 82 Nelson Agholor WR 81 Kendrick Bourne WR 81 Hunter Henry TE 82 David Andrews C 85 Trent Brown LT 84 Mike Onwenu LG 79 Isaiah Wynn RT 79 Cole Strange RG 70 Christian Barmore DT 77 Davon Godchaux DT 74 Lawrence Guy RE 76 Deatrich Wise Jr. LE 78 Matt Judon LOLB 87 Ja'Whaun Bentley MLB 80 Josh Uche ROLB 74 Jonathan Jones CB 81 Malcolm Butler CB 78 Devin McCourty FS 87 Kyle Dugger SS 82 Nick Folk K 78 Jake Bailey P 80

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.