Madden 23 - Miami Dolphins Roster And Ratings

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Dolphins roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Miami Dolphins. If you're curious who the Dolphins' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Dolphins roster.

Miami Dolphins' best and worst players

The Dolphins are the 16th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 83. The Dolphins have players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including:

  • Tyreek Hill - 97 OVR
  • Terron Armstead - 93 OVR

The worst players on the Dolhpins are Blake Ferguson at TE (29 OVR), Adam Pankey at RT (54 OVR), and Larnel Coleman at RT (57 OVR). Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Dolphins at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Dolphins starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Tua TagovailoaQB75
Raheem MostertHB78
Tyreek HillWR97
Jaylen WaddleWR84
Cedrick WilsonWR75
Mike GeseckiTE86
Terron ArmsteadLT93
Robert JonesLG63
Connor WilliamsC73
Robert HuntRG74
Liam EichenbergRT68
Emmanuel OgbahDE83
John JenkinsDT71
Raekwon DavisDT71
Christian WilkinsDE78
Melvin IngramLB84
Jerome BakerLB79
Jaelan PhillipsLB76
Xavien HowardCB89
Byron JonesCB87
Jevon HollandFS83
Eric RoweSS80
Jason SandersK75
Thomas MorsteadP80

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

