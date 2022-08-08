Madden 23 - Miami Dolphins Roster And Ratings

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Miami Dolphins. If you're curious who the Dolphins' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Dolphins roster.

Miami Dolphins' best and worst players

The Dolphins are the 16th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 83. The Dolphins have players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including:

Tyreek Hill - 97 OVR

Terron Armstead - 93 OVR

The worst players on the Dolhpins are Blake Ferguson at TE (29 OVR), Adam Pankey at RT (54 OVR), and Larnel Coleman at RT (57 OVR). Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Dolphins at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Dolphins starters

Player Position OVR Tua Tagovailoa QB 75 Raheem Mostert HB 78 Tyreek Hill WR 97 Jaylen Waddle WR 84 Cedrick Wilson WR 75 Mike Gesecki TE 86 Terron Armstead LT 93 Robert Jones LG 63 Connor Williams C 73 Robert Hunt RG 74 Liam Eichenberg RT 68 Emmanuel Ogbah DE 83 John Jenkins DT 71 Raekwon Davis DT 71 Christian Wilkins DE 78 Melvin Ingram LB 84 Jerome Baker LB 79 Jaelan Phillips LB 76 Xavien Howard CB 89 Byron Jones CB 87 Jevon Holland FS 83 Eric Rowe SS 80 Jason Sanders K 75 Thomas Morstead P 80

