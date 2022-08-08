Madden 23 - Denver Broncos Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Denver Broncos. If you're curious about who the Broncos' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Broncos roster.

Denver Broncos - Best And Worst Players

The Broncos are the 12th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Denver will have an overall team rating of 84. The Broncos will also have just one player rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following Pro Bowl veteran:

Justin Simmons (FS) - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Broncos are Josh Johnson (56 OVR) at Quarterback, Ben Braden (52 OVR) at Right Guard, and Jacob Bobenmoyer (32 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Denver Broncos at launch in Madden NFL 23, and per usual, that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the kicker and punter, and new additions like DangeRuss.

Broncos - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Russell Wilson QB 87 Melvin Gordon III HB 83 Courtland Sutton WR 84 Jerry Jeudy WR 82 Tim Patrick WR 80 Albert Okwuegbunam TE 74 Garett Bolles LT 82 Dalton Risner LG 78 Llyod Cushenberry III C 72 Graham Glasgow RG 76 Billy Turner RT 72 Dre'Mont Jones LE 75 D.J. Jones DT 76 Mike Purcell DT 70 Deshawn Williams RE 69 Bradley Chubb LOLB 78 Josey Jewell MLB 76 Randy Gregory ROLB 81 Patrick Surtain II CB 83 Ronald Darby CB 78 Justin Simmons FS 91 Kareem Jackson SS 81 Brandon McManus K 78 Sam Martin P 78

