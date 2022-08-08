Madden 23 - Denver Broncos Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Broncos roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Denver Broncos. If you're curious about who the Broncos' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Broncos roster.
Denver Broncos - Best And Worst Players
The Broncos are the 12th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Denver will have an overall team rating of 84. The Broncos will also have just one player rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following Pro Bowl veteran:
- Justin Simmons (FS) - 91 OVR
The worst players on the Broncos are Josh Johnson (56 OVR) at Quarterback, Ben Braden (52 OVR) at Right Guard, and Jacob Bobenmoyer (32 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Denver Broncos at launch in Madden NFL 23, and per usual, that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the kicker and punter, and new additions like DangeRuss.
Broncos - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|87
|Melvin Gordon III
|HB
|83
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|84
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|82
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|80
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|74
|Garett Bolles
|LT
|82
|Dalton Risner
|LG
|78
|Llyod Cushenberry III
|C
|72
|Graham Glasgow
|RG
|76
|Billy Turner
|RT
|72
|Dre'Mont Jones
|LE
|75
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|76
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|70
|Deshawn Williams
|RE
|69
|Bradley Chubb
|LOLB
|78
|Josey Jewell
|MLB
|76
|Randy Gregory
|ROLB
|81
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|83
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|78
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|91
|Kareem Jackson
|SS
|81
|Brandon McManus
|K
|78
|Sam Martin
|P
|78
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
