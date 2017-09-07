Madden 18 Trailer Celebrates NFL Kickoff

The 2017-2018 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. To celebrate the start of the season, EA Sports put out a new trailer for Madden NFL 18--and it's pretty great.

While not as over-the-top as some of the previous Madden trailers (this one from 2015 was completely absurd), it's still a treat. Titled "This is the Year," the video shows various people saying "this is the year" and completing the sentence with something funny and related to Madden and competition. My favourite is probably the one where a guy says "This is the year of overnight success," as we see the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl. Indeed, that would be quite the story if it happened.

This trailer is not as star-studded as those in the past, but NBA stars James Harden and Chris Paul are shown in the clip in one particularly silly segment. The video opens strong with a funny bit about Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch forgetting he had a game that day. Whoops. You can watch the full video in the embed above.

Madden NFL 18 is out now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. GameSpot's review scored it a 9/10, and among the new features is a single-player story mode called Longshot, featuring Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali.