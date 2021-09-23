Lost Judgment - Dastardly Detective Side Case Guide

Takayuki Yagami isn't the only detective operating in Yokohama: The star of Lost Judgment has a rival to contend with when he arrives in the Ijincho. A corrupt detective has set up shop, selling services that are less than legal to unscrupulous clients and causing havoc in the process. It's up to Yagami to stop this dark detective before he drags the reputation of his profession down with him, and finding the culprit takes place across a series of missions that'll put your gadgets and observation skills to the test.

Below, we've run through each step of the Dastardly Detective case to help you solve this especially involved mystery, although note that this guide contains some slight spoilers for the case, so don't read on if you want to solve it and uncover the culprit's identity on your own.

Dastardly Detective: Introduction

The first step in this case will also add the detector to Yagami's investigative arsenal. This handheld device gets put to use right away, as Yagami will discover a bug hidden in the car of a public prosecutor named Ogami. With the bug discovered, you'll be able to search for more instances of the rogue detective by looking up the keyword of "noise" on your phone's app. With that introductory mission over, the real quest is about to begin.

Dastardly Detective: The Wandering Bug

Near the Yokohama 99 headquarters, there's a report of electronic interference doing the chat-group rounds. The culprit is this lady, by the name of Momoyama:

Momoyama's handbag has been bugged by her manager, and you can use the detector to zero in on the interference and then approach her. After talking to her, go to her club that's around the block and confront the manager. After he explains himself, the case will be resolved and you can start work on the next one.

Dastardly Detective: Grasping Attention

Another bug has been detected at a nearby arcade, and once you venture inside, you can pinpoint a prize in a claw machine that has been tampered with.

Throw some coins into the machine and play the game until you win the prize inside. As for why anyone would bug a toy penguin? You'll soon discover that the arcade manager Toru had placed a bug on it so he could spy on a high school girl who was eager to win the plush doll. Defeat him in a fight, and he'll spill a few more clues to help you out in your investigation.

Dastardly Detective: Before The Torch Burns Out

The latest noise complaint will have you looking to the skies for the culprit. Head on over to Central street and look upwards to discover a drone in the sky, and once you use Yagami's observation skills, you can track down its owner. Using your detector, you can find the high-tech peeping Tom in a back alley next to Ohama street:

Once caught in the act, it's time to chase him down in one of Lost Judgment's trademark pursuit scenes. Running all over Ijincho, you'll eventually corner the pensioner, solving another case and getting a step closer to tracking down the dastardly detective.

Dastardly Detective: The Eavesdropping Wallet

There's another bug to track down outside of the gambling hall on Romance street, and a missing wallet in this mystery. In the parking lot, use your detector and you'll discover a signal coming from a wallet on the ground.

To find the owner, you'll need to call in local detective dog Ranpo to help sniff him out, with the trail eventually leading to a couple in the shopping arcade. The owner of the wallet has been cheating on his wife, and with his spouse suspicious of him, she planted a bug on his pocket-sized cash transport bag.

Yagami will give the adulterous man a lecture and convince him to be honest with his wife, ending the case.

Dastardly Detective: Seiryo High In Danger

While previous noise reports had resulted in quick cases, the next step in the Dastardly Detective saga is a much longer mystery that takes place at Seiryo High School. Using the detector, Yagami will need to find a series of bugs hidden throughout the school. The first one can be found in a locker on the second floor:

The second bug can be found on a vending machine next to the cafeteria on the first floor:

The third bug is hidden on an outlet in the gymnasium, near the two girls playing basketball:

The fourth bug can be found on a cardboard box in the Seiryo dance club practice room, in the first-floor basement:

And the final bug is in the Seiryo Mystery Club room in the basement as well. Point your detector to the ceiling to identify it:

With all the bugs accounted for, it's time to corner the perpetrator, who is revealed to be none other than the school's custodian. He'll challenge you to a fight, and once you've dealt with him, he'll be hauled off to jail by the police.

Dastardly Detective: From The Pit Of Despair

You're close to the finish line, as the latest noise disturbance report comes from residents near Tsurukame Bridge. Head on over to the location, climb down to the embankment and point your detector at the manhole cover.

A very surprised lady will jump out, claiming that she is being stalked by a suspicious man. Point your detector at her torso to discover the bug, and it turns out that her phone was tampered with when she sent it in for repairs.

At this point, you can sit back and relax as a determined stalker appears and dives into the river, only to realize that he doesn't know how to swim.

Dastardly Detective: The Secret Ingredient

The penultimate part of this quest will take you to the corner of Jinnai Station Square and Bayside street. More noise reports have been coming in, and once you've whipped your detector out, you'll be directed to the Good Jewelry store.

Climb the stairs and you'll find that a ramen bowl is emitting a frequency. Speak the men inside the business, and they'll reveal that the staff regularly orders in food. Wait for the delivery man to arrive, and tail him to a drop-off point where's he expecting payment for delivering illegal surveillance devices.

After a showdown with local ruffians who were sent to dissuade you from continuing your investigation, it's time to finally solve this case and discover who the mastermind is behind Ijincho's recent spate of crimes.

Dastardly Detective: The Final Night Flight

To conclude this saga, you'll need to be in Ijincho at nighttime. You can switch the time of day by resting on the couch inside of Yokohama Section 99, and once you've done so, check your phone to see where the latest noise complaints are coming from. Head down to Fukutoku Park, and outside the apartment block you'll discover a family on the run from Yakuza debt collectors. When a few items fall off of their cart, scan the ground with your detector and point it at a small white power strip.

With the bug discovered, several Yakuza will show up, ready for a fight after being dropped off by the mysterious detective. Defeat them, and then call in Ranpo to help you track down the scent of the criminal mastermind.

He'll lead you to a car park, where you'll finally uncover the identity of the illegal detective: Ogami, the prosecutor you met right at the start of the mission and who became obsessed with creating intriguing mysteries so as to satiate his own need for excitement.

Battle him, and once the cops arrive, it'll be time to close the Dastardly Detective case.