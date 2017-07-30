Lord Of The Rings Online's Mordor Expansion Delayed

Mordor, the highly anticipated sixth expansion for The Lord of the Rings Online, was supposed to begin its rollout on July 31. But that's no longer the case. Developer Standing Stone Games announced today that it found a problem with the latest version of the expansion that "impacted the ability of monsters and NPCs to move around correctly." The problem was "specifically identified in older content."

Standing Stone said it will take a little while to fix the issue, so the Mordor expansion will not be released on schedule. More information on the release date will come within the next day. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

The Mordor expansion takes players beyond the Black Gate and into Mordor; it includes more than 300 new quests and "hundreds" of new Deeds. Also included is a new race, the High Elf, as well as a new allegiance system and a new raid, among many other things.

The expansion for the free-to-play game costs $40, though you can also pick it up with the Collector's Edition ($80) or the Ultimate Fan Bundle ($130), both of which include numerous digital bonuses. You can go to the game's website to learn more.

Mordor is the sixth expansion for Lord of the Rings Online, following Siege of Mirkwood, Mines of Moria, Rise of Isengard, Riders of Rohan, and Helm's Deep.

At the end of 2016, development on Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online shifted from the Warner Bros.-owned studio Turbine to a new team called Standing Stone Games. The developer partnered with H1Z1 and PlanetSide developer Daybreak Games (formerly Sony Online Entertainment) to handle publishing services for the games around the world.