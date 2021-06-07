Fortnite Season 7 Teasers Battlefield 6 Reveal E3: Dragon Age 4 Best Buy Razer Sale E3: All Confirmed PC Games Summer Game Fest

Looks Like Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad Won't Be Part Of E3 2021

Many of Warner Bros. Interactive's biggest upcoming games might not make appearances during E3 2021, with the publisher instead focusing on Back 4 Blood.

By on

Comments

It's looking like many of Warner Bros. Interactive's biggest upcoming games, including Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy and Rocksteady's Suicide Squad, won't be getting the spotlight during E3 2021.

Via TechRadar, a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed that only Turtle Rock's Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood, will be shown during the Warner Bros. portion of the E3 2021 livestream on June 13. The official E3 2021 schedule specifically only mentions Back 4 Blood making an appearance at an unspecified time on June 13.

Click To Unmute
  1. 12 Things You Didn't Know About Sonic The Hedgehog
  2. Firearms Expert Reacts To Battlefield: Bad Company 2’s Guns
  3. Ultra Age - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  4. Chernobylite - Official Gameplay Trailer
  5. Run Die Run Again - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  6. Source Of Madness - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  7. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  8. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Opening Movie Cinematic Trailer
  9. Dying Light: Hellraid – "The Prisoner" Cinematic Trailer
  10. Rainbow Six Extraction - Official Title Reveal Trailer
  11. Fire Tonight - Official Gameplay Trailer
  12. Vertigo - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Trailer | PS5 Showcase

However, just because the games won't appear during the official E3 2021 livestream doesn't technically mean the games are a guaranteed no-show. New trailers for games like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad could still appear during other part of the summer's E3 festivities, such as Microsoft's June 12 press conference, or may be included as part of Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live on June 10.

Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights were both delayed into 2022 earlier this year due to the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic. Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game was first revealed in August of 2020 with a 2022 release window. With all three titles not releasing until next year, it makes sense Warner Bros. would want to put the spotlight on Back 4 Blood, which after suffering a delay earlier this year is now slated to release October 12, 2021.

It's possible Warner Bros. Interactive is holding back new announcements regarding games based on DC Comics for the DC FanDome event, which is returning for its second year in October 2021. There is also a question of ownership when it comes to Warner Bros. Interactive. WarnerMedia will be splitting from parent company AT&T and merging with Discovery, forming the not-so-creatively named Warner Bros. Discovery. What exactly all that means for Warner Bros. Interactive's upcoming game slate still seems up in the air.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

E3 2021
Play For All
Hogwarts Legacy
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Gotham Knights
Back 4 Blood
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)