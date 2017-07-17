Live-Action Movie Of Classic Animated Show Robotech Might Have A Director

A live-action movie based on the classic '80s animated series Robotech has been in development for a long time, but it now seems that it might actually happen. It has been reported that Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming Stephen King adaptation It, is in line to helm a Robotech film.

According to Variety, Muschietti has signed on to develop the movie at Sony, alongside his producing partner (and sister) Barbara Muschietti. The director made an impact with the Guillermo Del Toro-produced horror Mama, and there is much anticipation for It, which arrives in September.

Robotech was an American re-edit of three different Japanese anime shows--The Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber MOSPEADA. It premiered in 1985 and ran for 85 episodes. The show tells a multigenerational story in which a series of galactic wars are fought between a variety of alien invaders and mankind, which is using advanced mecha technology.

There were also several spinoffs, such as Robotech: The Movie, Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles, and Robotech: The Sentinels. There have also been a number of video games, including Robotech: The Macross Saga and Robotech: Invasion.

A live-action Robotech film was first reported in 2007, with Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire attached as producer at Warner. The project went through a variety of potential writers and directors, before ultimately being sold to Sony in 2015.