Limbo, Inside Dev Co-Founder Talks About Why He Left The Studio

Dino Patti, the co-founder of Inside and Limbo developer Playdead, left the Danish developer last summer amid a reported disagreement with other founder Arnt Jensen. Patti reportedly walked away with a $7 million package and has gone on to attach himself to an intriguing-looking indie game called Somerville.

Now, Patti has shared a little more insight into his departure from Playdead. Speaking to Eurogamer, Patti acknowledged some level of "fallout," adding that Playdead still has a place in his heart and he is on speaking terms with almost everyone at the studio.

A scene from Inside

"There was some kind of fallout," Patti said. "It is kind of delicate. It's also combined with other personal reasons. I really like Playdead. It's something that's deep in my heart. I love the people there, they're still my friends. I'm on speaking terms with 98 percent of the people there..."

"For me it was just time to do something else. I found a way to do it in a way where I could do whatever I wanted afterwards."

You can read the full interview here at Eurogamer.

Patti is the executive producer for the new game Somerville, which is being developed by The Avengers movie animator Chris Olsen from a new studio, Jumpship, in Guildford, UK.

