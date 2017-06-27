Limbo, Inside Dev Reveals New Game And The First Teaser Is Pretty Cool

Jumpship, a new indie studio founded in collaboration with Inside, Limbo developer Playdead's Dino Patti, has announced its first game. Somerville is a new IP that we know basically nothing about; the first teaser trailer is moody and atmospheric. It shows what look like farmhouses in the foreground with massive, illuminated structures touching the sky in the background.

The first video also reveals game's apparent tag line: "In neon sky, our kin are lost, till future has returned to dust." Somerville is the name of a Boston suburb, but as of yet, there is nothing that connects the game to that city.

A teaser website for Somerville is live right here, but it doesn't seem to have any further details on the game. Patti, who left Playdead in 2016 amid a dispute with the studio's other founder, is working on the game as its executive producer. The game's idea came from animator Chris Olsen, who worked on Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Patti told The Verge that Somerville is a "sci-fi action adventure that chronicles the lives of key individuals in the wake of a global catastrophe." The game is only in the "very early stage of conception," Patti said. There is no word yet on a release date or platforms.

Jumpship, which is based in Guildford, UK, is currently hiring, though the team is only expected to rise to eight people to complete the game.

The Jumpship website explains that the studio's philosophy is a grand one. It is "to break preconceived notions of what games can be by exploring the creative possibilities of the medium."

It goes on: "We believe in games as a legitimate and positive endeavor; with potential not only as an entertainment medium, but as a tool to question the human condition. We strive to support our intent with an unwavering ethic in all facets of the process.

"This unwillingness to take the path well-trodden, to aim for standards seemingly out of reach and meticulously handcraft every aspect is where the weight of value lies for us as a studio. It raises entertainment to something deeply personal."

We'll report back with more details on Somerville as they become available.

Patti left Playdead in 2016. It was later revealed that his departure was apparently not amicable; he reportedly received more than $7 million on his way out.