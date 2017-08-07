LawBreakers Trailer Asks If You Are Skilled AF

On the eve of the release of Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski's new game, LawBreakers, a new trailer for the shooter has arrived. Titled "Skilled AF," the trailer begins by asking, "Are you skilled AF?" The video then launches into a lot of intense action that shows off some of the crazy things you can do in Lawbreakers such as flying through the air and blasting your enemies and a lot more. Take a look:

LawBreakers isn't officially slated to launch until August 8, but the PC edition is unlocking early in preparation for the official release. The PlayStation 4 version, however, is not scheduled to become available until tomorrow.

The PC and PS4 editions of Lawbreakers are priced at $30. Developer Boss Key originally was looking at a free-to-play model but later switched to a paid system.

The arena-based shooter features various classes, low-gravity areas, and the ability to fire shots behind you over your shoulder. Some of this is shown off in the new trailer.

LawBreakers will only be available for PC and PS4 at launch, though Bleszinski told IGN that he has ruled out an Xbox One version. In other news, Bleszinski tweeted about the impending launch, saying he believes in the game and that it's a "f**kin blast."

TFW the last three years of your life come down to this Tuesday.



No big deal. 😃😦😉@lawbreakers — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 6, 2017