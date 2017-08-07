PC Version Of LawBreakers Releases A Bit Earlier Than Expected

LawBreakers, the new arena shooter from Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, is officially slated for launch tomorrow, August 8. PC players will have the opportunity to start playing sooner than that, however, as its servers will be coming online today.

Developer Boss Key Studios has announced that a soft launch will begin today "to prep" for tomorrow's release. Depending on what time zone you're in, that affords you the opportunity to play a day early--here's exactly when the servers go online:

PC: 3 PM PT/6 PM ET on August 7 / 12 AM CEST on August 8

PS4 (North America): 9 PM PT on August 7 / 12 AM ET/6 AM CEST on August 8

PS4 (Europe): 5 AM PT/8 AM ET/2 PM CEST on August 7

The PS4 version of the game won't unlock on the PlayStation Store until August 8, but the Steam version is set to unlock right at 3 PM PT. Like the PS4 version, it costs $30.

Several beta tests for LawBreakers have taken place in recent months, but the official launch brings new content. That includes a new game mode, Occupy, where you try to control a zone that rotates around the map, and a new class called Harrier. As shown off in the video above, this is a highly mobile class that is equipped with an ample number of lasers, including those that can fire out of the bottom of your boots as you make your getaway.