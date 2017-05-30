Kingsman Getting Its Own Funko Toys, See Them Here

The Kingsman movie series is the latest to get the Funko treatment. The toy company announced today that toys based on characters from Kingsman: The Secret Service will be available in Funko Pop form, including Harry, Eggsy, Valentine, and Gazelle.

The figures will be available this summer. Pricing was not announced. You can see them all in the image gallery below. Click the thumbnails to bring up full-size images.

Funko Pop toys exist for basically every major media franchise under the sun. Some of the other recently announced ones include those for Destiny, Justice League, and Alien: Covenant.

The next Kingsman movie, The Golden Circle, comes out in September. It's directed by Matthew Vaughn, and stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, and Julianne Moore.