Justice League Movie Getting Its Own Funko Pop Toys, See Them Here

Like basically everything else under the sun, the new Justice League movie is getting its own line of Funko Pop toys, it was announced today.

Due out this summer, there are toys for many of the movie's stars, including Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman. You can see them all in the gallery below.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the Justice League the movie opens on November 17. It features Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The film also has Amber Heard as Mera, JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

You can watch the latest trailer here.