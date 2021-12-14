King Arthur: Knight's Tale Adds Early Access Patch With New PvP Mode

King Arthur: Knight's Tale will get a new update to its Steam Early Access on December 15. The additional content will include a brand new optional PvP mode, where players can fight in 1v1 matches with an assembled team of four knights.

Redesigns have also been made to the story campaign's Act 1, Adventure Map, and Camelot Management, the module where you nurture and grow your npcs. One of the Act 1 tweaks include making Act 1's final boss harder and more difficult to defeat. There will also be new skills and items, as well as rebalanced difficulties.

This upcoming December patch comes after the latest update in August, v0.0.5, where the sixth and final class, Sage, was added. Sages use frost-based magic and have an arsenal of defense-based spells.

The dark fantasy game went into Early Access back in January 2021, and launched with the first two maps of chapter one of the story campaign and other miscellaneous maps.

While the King Arthur: Knight's Tale heavily implies that King Arthur is the main character, Sir Mordred from the Round Table instead spearheads the story. In this turn-based-slash-RPG game, players become Mordred and need to both recruit and build heroes in order to kill what remains of Arthur.

Dev NeoCore says that the full game will have 20 story missions and various side quests scattered across multiple maps. You can check out an interview with King Arthur: Knight's Tale devs to learn more about what's in store.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale leaves Early Access on February 14, 2022.