Johnny Depp Is Producing This New Video Game TV Show

A TV show based on the video game franchise The Secret World is on the way and actor Johnny Depp's production company is behind it. This is according to a report today from Hollywood news site Deadline (via Game Informer), which says Depp's Infinitum Nihil will work with producer Gudrun Giddings on the TV show, which will also be based on Secret World Legends, which is the name of the recently released reboot of the game.

Hook writer James V. Hart and former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey are attached to the Secret World TV show. There is no word on the specific story for the show, but if it's anything like the show, you can expect there to be agents, supernatural elements, and fights that take place around the world, among other things.

Depp himself will be a producer on The Secret World TV show.

"The Secret World is the ideal gaming experience to translate into a live-action episodic adventure," Veasey told Deadline.

Giddings, the producer from G4C Innovation, optioned the rights to The Secret World for a TV show adaptation back in 2012, according to Deadline. "It's one of the most character-driven and well developed games I know of and naturally lends itself to fantastical storylines with intriguing characters, a thrilling and binge-worthy international TV show," he said.

There is no word yet on who might appear in the Secret World TV show, when it would premiere, or where it might air. For more on what is know, go to Deadline to get the full story.

As Deadline reminds us, The Secret World is not the first video game to be announced for a TV show adaptation. In 2015, a report said the classic game Myst would be headed to Hulu, while there were also reports of a Battlefield TV show and a Titanfall show.

In Secret World Legends, the rebooted version of Secret World that launched earlier this year on Steam, players fight against supernatural enemies in a story where "ancient myths and legends cross over into modern day." Players have weapons and superhuman abilities at their disposal. You can read more about the game on its Steam page and through its official site.