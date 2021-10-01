How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Fifa 22 Review October PS Plus Games
Jason Bateman Reveals When In 2022 Ozark Season 4 May Release

The popular Netflix show will return early next year, it seems.

Netflix recently announced that Ozark Season 4 will premiere in 2022, but when in 2022? We don't know for sure yet, but series star and producer Jason Bateman has suggested the wait might not be as long as some might have thought. On the SmartLess podcast, Bateman said it looks like the new season will debut in January 2022, though he didn't sound certain that this is locked down yet.

"I think January," Bateman said of when new episodes will arrive.

Season 4 will pick up after the highly dramatic events of the Season 3 finale, and the first Season 4 trailer (above) addresses what happens next. Season 4 will be split into two parts, each consisting of seven episodes for a total of 14 (compared to 10 for Seasons 1-3).

In other news about Netflix, the company recently acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio as part of its effort to ramp up its gaming efforts.

In other news about Netflix, the company recently held its big Tudum event--check out some stories below.

