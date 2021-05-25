It's Sonic The Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary, And Sega Is Hosting A Virtual Celebration

June 23 marks Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary, and Sega will celebrate Sonic's legacy and the franchise's multiple spin-offs with a fan appreciation video and a virtual event called Sonic Central.

Taking place on May 27 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, Sonic Central will feature Sega's Sonic team, special guests, and new announcements about future Sonic projects, partnerships, and more. Viewers can access the stream on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels. Ahead of Sonic Central, Sega also released a celebratory video titled Unstoppable--a fan appreciation video that takes a trip down memory lane.

From the original 1991 game with the iconic golden rings to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie, the franchise featuring the super fast blue hedgehog has been going on strong for decades. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie achieved the best opening weekend for any game-to-movie adaptation, surpassing Pokemon: Detective Pikachu's opening earnings.

The sequel to 2020's movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is slated to come out in 2022. According to a leaked copyright listing, Knuckles will make a villainous appearance and Sonic's human friend, Tom (James Marsden), might pretty much be absent for most of the film.

In other recent Sonic the Hedgehog news, the franchise is getting both a card game and an animated Netflix show. Titled Sonic Prime, the Netflix show will be in 3D animation and isn't coming until 2022. Man of Action, the studio behind Big Hero 6 and Mega Man: Fully Charged, is working on the title in conjunction with Sega and Wild Brain Studio. As of now, details like plot beats are sparse, but it's likely that we'll see more information about Sonic Prime in the upcoming Sonic Central showcase.

Details around Sonic the Hedgehog's card game are also unknown as of this time. Steamforged Games, a company that made Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace, and both a card game and board game for Dark Souls, is in charge of producing Sonic the Hedgehog's card game.