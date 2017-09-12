iPhone X Announced With Specs, Release Date, Price, Features Revealed
The future of iPhone has been revealed.
Apple has announced iPhone X, which will release on November 3. The new handset made its debut during the Apple Keynote 2017 and features an edge-to-edge display with an all-glass design covering both the front and back. This glass is water and dust resistant "at a microscopic level," according to Apple. The 64 GB version of iPhone X starts at $999 / £999, while the 256 GB model costs $1,149 / £1,149. Check out the iPhone X's full specs at the bottom of this article, via Apple.
The screen was described as a "super retina display" which uses a 2436 x 1125 resolution. This is the highest resolution in terms of pixel density ever in an iPhone. The display is an OLED, and also supports HDR and Dolby Vision.
The iPhone X does not feature the home button that has traditionally been on every handset. Instead functions such as waking are done by tapping the screen. You can swipe up from the bottom to go to the Home screen. By swiping up and then holding, you can activate multitasking. Of course, saying, "Hey Siri" will activate the digital assistant, as will holding down the enlarged side button.
Unlocking your phone can now be done by looking at it using "Face ID." The technology is enabled by a "TrueDepth camera system" which has an infrared camera, a dot projector, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor, among other features.
An "A11 bionic neural engine" is used to process face recognition in real-time. This allows Face ID to learn who you are and adapt to the changes, whether that's through facial hear, glasses, or hats. Face ID, Apple claims, can't be spoofed by photographs or masks. Information is all processed on the phone, and not sent to a server.
Apple states that there's a 1 in 1 million chance that a random person could look at your iPhone X and unlock it--that's compared to 1 in 50,000 chance for previous phones' Touch ID. This is lower if the person shares genetic data with you, but still extremely unlikely. In addition, Face ID works with Apple Pay, allow you to look at your phone to make payment. Other applications developed by third-parties will also support Face ID.
Another benefit the TrueDepth camera delivers is the ability to create and control emojis using your face. These can be shared through iMessage and there will be "a dozen different animated emojis." There's also integration with Snapchat, which lets iPhone X owners put more detailed masks on their faces.
iPhone X has dual 12 megapixel cameras with dual optical image stabilization, a Quad-LED True Tone flash, zero shutter lag, larger and faster sensors. The camera supports new portrait lighting features and is "tuned" for AR apps. The front camera lets you take portrait mode selfies that use portrait lighting, allowing you to have better selfies. All of this is powered by the A11 chip.
In terms of battery life, Apple says the iPhone X lasts two more hours more than the iPhone 7. It supports wireless charging and Apple has created a new matt called "AirPower" that uses Qi charging for iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch, and AirPods. AirPower launches in 2018. Pre-orders for the iPhone X, meanwhile, open on October 27 before the phone launches on November 3.
Click here to watch the Apple Keynote 2017 for the new iPhone 8 release date and see the other major announcements from Apple's big event. We'll report back with the major announcements, and you can also follow along with GameSpot sister site CNET.
Elsewhere at the event, Journey developer thatgamecompany revealed Sky, a new game for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Apple also announced a new Apple TV model and revealed the new iPhone 8's release date and price.
iPhone X Full Specs
Size And Weight
- Height: 5.65 inches (143.6 mm)
- Width: 2.79 inches (70.9 mm)
- Depth: 0.30 inch (7.7 mm)
- Weight: 6.14 ounces (174 grams)
Display
- Super Retina HD display
- 5.8-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED Multi-Touch display
- HDR display
- 2436-by-1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide color display (P3)
- 3D Touch
- 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
Chip
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture
- Neural engine
- Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
Camera
- 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras
- Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture
- Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x
- Portrait mode
- Portrait Lighting (beta)
- Dual optical image stabilization
- Six‑element lens
- Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Backside illumination sensor
- Hybrid IR filter
- Autofocus with Focus Pixels
- Tap to focus with Focus Pixels
- Live Photos with stabilization
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Improved local tone mapping
- Body and face detection
- Exposure control
- Noise reduction
- Auto HDR for photos
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Timer mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
Video Recording
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video
- Optical zoom; 6x digital zoom
- Quad-LED True Tone flash
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Body and face detection
- Noise reduction
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video geotagging
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
TrueDepth Camera
- 7MP camera
- Portrait mode
- Portrait Lighting (beta)
- Animoji
- 1080p HD video recording
- Retina Flash
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Auto HDR
- Backside illumination sensor
- Body and face detection
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Exposure control
- Timer mode
Power And Battery
Lasts up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7
Talk time (wireless):
- Up to 21 hours
Internet use:
- Up to 12 hours
Video playback (wireless):
- Up to 13 hours
Audio playback (wireless):
- Up to 60 hours
Fast-charge capable:
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)
- Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter
- Fast-charge capable
Join the conversation