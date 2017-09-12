iPhone 8 Revealed, Release Date And Price Announced

At today's Apple Event in California, USA, the company revealed its new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The new devices will launch in the US on September 22, with preorders starting seven days earlier. iPhone 8 will start at $699, while the larger 8 Plus will cost $799.

The new device will include a new, faster chip and 12 MP dual rear cameras, and Apple said it has been designed with 3D apps and games in mind. Other features include AR functionality and wireless charging--simply place it on top of the charging device rather than plugging it in.

In addition, the phone will ship with a new "Retina HD" display, as well as new speakers that are 25% louder than before. The company drew particular attention to the cameras, which will apparently capture the highest quality video ever in a smartphone, including 4K video. iPhone 8 will feature a 4.7" display, and 8 Plus a 5.5" one.

The company called the new device "a huge step forward for iPhone," 10 years after the original model launched worldwide.

Elsewhere in the presentation, Apple announced another iPhone: the iPhone X, along with a new Apple TV device and more. The company also showed off Sky, a new game from the developer of Journey. Thatgamecompany's new game is coming exclusively to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV this winter.

The company also showed off Sky, a new game from the developer of Journey. Thatgamecompany's new game is coming exclusively to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV this winter.