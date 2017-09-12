iPhone 8 Revealed, Specs, Release Date And Price Detailed

At today's Apple Event in California, USA, the company revealed its new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The new devices will launch in the US on September 22, with pre-orders starting seven days earlier. iPhone 8 will start at $699/£699 for the 64GB model and $849/£849 for the 256GB model. The larger 8 Plus, meanwhile, will cost $799/£799 for 64GB and $949/£949 for 256GB.

The new device will include a new, faster chip and 12 MP dual rear cameras, and Apple said it has been designed with 3D apps and games in mind. Other features include AR functionality and wireless charging--simply place it on top of the charging device rather than plugging it in.

In addition, the phone will ship with a new "Retina HD" display, as well as new speakers that are 25% louder than before. The company drew particular attention to the cameras, which will apparently capture the highest quality video ever in a smartphone, including 4K video. iPhone 8 will feature a 4.7" display, and 8 Plus a 5.5" one.

The company called the new device "a huge step forward for iPhone," 10 years after the original model launched worldwide.

iPhone 8 Specs

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

1400:1 contrast ratio (typical) True Tone display Wide color display (P3) 3D Touch 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical) Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously Display Zoom Reachability

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture

Neural Engine

Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

12MP camera

iPhone 8 Plus Specs

Retina HD display

5.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

1920-by-1080-pixel resolution at 401 ppi

1300:1 contrast ratio (typical) True Tone display Wide color display (P3) 3D Touch 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical) Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously Display Zoom Reachability

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture

Neural Engine

Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

12MP camera

Elsewhere in the presentation, Apple announced another iPhone, the iPhone X, along with a new Apple TV device and more. The company also showed off Sky, a new game from the developer of Journey. Thatgamecompany's new game is coming exclusively to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV this winter. During the keynote, Apple also announced iPhone X, its release date, and price.

Click here to watch the Apple Keynote 2017 for the new iPhone 8 release date and see the other major announcements from Apple's big event. We'll report back with the major announcements, and you can also follow along with GameSpot sister site CNET.