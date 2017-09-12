iPhone X Announced With Specs, Release Date, And Price Revealed

Apple has announced iPhone X, the tenth iteration of its flagship phone. The new handset features an edge-to-edge screen with glass on both the front and back. This glass is water and dust resistant "at a microscopic level."

The screen was described as a "super retina display" which 2436 x 1125 resolution, which is the highest resolution in terms of pixel density ever in an iPhone. The display is an OLED which also supports HDR and Dolby Vision.

The iPhone X does not feature the home button that has traditionally been on every handset. Instead functions such as waking are done by tapping the screen. You can swipe up from the bottom to go to the Home screen. By swiping up and then holding, you can activate multitasking. Of course, saying, "Hey Siri" will activate the digital assistant.

Unlocking your phone can now be done by looking at it using a "Face ID." The technology is enabled by a "TrueDepth camera system" which has an infrared camera, a dot projector, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor, among other features.

An A11 bionic neural engine is used to process face recognition in real-time. This allows Face ID to learn who you are and adapt to the changes, whether that's through facial hear, glasses, or hats. Face ID, Apple claims, can't be spoofed by photographs or masks. Information is all processed on the phone, and not sent to a server.

Apple states that there's a 1 in 1 million chance that a random person could look at your iPhone X and unlock it. This is lower if the person shares genetic data with you, but still extremely unlikely. Face ID also works with Apple Pay, allow you to look at your phone to make payment. Other applications developed by third-parties will also support Face ID.

Another benefit the TrueDepth camera delivers is the ability to create and control emojis using your face. These can be shared through iMessage and there will be "a dozen different animated emojis." There's also integration with Snapchat, which lets iPhone X owners put more detailed masks on their faces.

iPhone X has dual 12 megapixel cameras with dual optical image stabilization, a Quad-LED True Tone flash, zero shutter lag, larger and faster sensors. The camera supports new portrait lighting features and is "tuned" for AR apps. The front camera lets you take portrait mode selfies that use portrait lighting, allowing you to have better selfies. All of this is powered by the A11 chip.

In terms of battery life it lasts two more hours more than the iPhone 7. It supports wireless charging and Apple has created a new matt called "AirPower" that uses Qi charging for iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Click here to watch the Apple Keynote 2017 for the new iPhone 8 release date and see the other major announcements from Apple's big event. We'll report back with the major announcements, and you can also follow along with GameSpot sister site CNET.