Injustice 2: Watch The Black Manta Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Right on schedule, Warner Bros. today released a new trailer for fighting game sequel Injustice 2 that shows off the next DLC character, Black Manta.

In the trailer embedded above, you can see Black Manta fight against his longtime enemy Aquaman and other Injustice 2 characters. As you'll see, Black Manta appears to be a fast-moving character who can slice you with his daggers and blast you with lasers from his eyes. Black Manta's finishing move looks appropriately impressive.

Black Manta will be available in September through the Fighter Pack 2, which goes on sale on September 12. There are three characters in all in the Fighter Pack 2, including Raiden from Mortal Kombat and the cigar-loving action hero Hellboy.

Fighter Pack 2 is included with Injustice 2's Ultimate Edition or can be purchased separately. Fighter Pack 1 was priced at $20, with its individual characters--Sub-Zero, Red Hood, and Starfire--costing $6 each.