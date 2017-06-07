Injustice 2 Red Hood DLC Release Date Announced

After weeks of teases, NetherRealm announced today that Red Hood is coming to superhero fighting game Injustice 2 next week.

During its Watchtower stream, the developer revealed that Red Hood is arriving on Tuesday, June 13, but only for players who have purchased either the Deluxe Edition of the game or the Fighter Pack 1 DLC. The gun-toting fighter will be available for everyone else to buy the following week.

The Fighter Pack 1 DLC retails for $20 and also includes Starfire and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero, though NetherRealm has still not confirmed when they will arrive. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition will get all three fighters as they are released, while those who purchased the $100 Ultimate Edition will receive all nine of the planned DLC characters.

Injustice 2 released for PS4 and Xbox One to critical acclaim. We gave the game 9/10 in our review and called it "a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike."