Injustice 2 Red Hood Trailer Shows Off The Gun-Toting Fighter

As promised, Warner Bros. today released a new Injustice 2 trailer that shows off the fighting game's upcoming DLC character, Red Hood.

It's a pretty fantastic trailer, showing off the gun-toting Red Hood's skills and abilities, his general dexterity, and what looks like his super. Take a look at the video below.

Red Hood comes to Injustice 2 in June alongside the other Fighter Pack 1 characters: Sub-Zero and Starfire. You can read more about the DLC pack here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

Additionally, a pair of screenshots for Red Hood were released last week--you can see them here.

Today's Red Hood trailer came during the 2017 Combo Breaker fighting game tournament, which was also the source of a trailer for Killer Instinct that confirmed the next playable character.

Injustice 2 launched earlier this month on PS4 and Xbox One. GameSpot's review scored the game a 9/10.

"NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition," review Peter Brown said. "It's a bar that every fighting game should meet, but one that has up until now seemed out of reach."