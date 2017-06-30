Injustice 2 July Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

The latest Injustice 2 update went live today, and it's a big one. Among other things, it includes a lot of bug fixes, balance updates, and stability improvements. It also features a particularly large number of tweaks for Red Hood, who was released as DLC earlier in June.

Developer NetherRealm released the patch notes on the game's website. One highlight of this patch is a tweak that restricts players to using certain stage-specific interactions only once per combo. In addition, the update includes a big fix to projectile attacks that makes them interact correctly with projectile-affecting moves.

Red Hood, meanwhile, has received a number of changes, such as damage reduction to Shrapnel Blast, damage increase to Shrapnel Blast's Meter Burn, and other tweaks. The character's patch list is longer than others', likely because Red Hood is the most recent character added to the game.

You can see the full patch notes below.

The next character coming to Injustice 2 is Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero, who will be available starting on July 11. You can read more about Sub-Zero here, or watch him in action in the video embedded at the top of this article.

Patch Notes

General Gameplay fixes

General offline and online stability improvements

Move list corrections

Forward and Backward dashes now require a more precise input when buffered

Setting Input Shortcuts Off in controller settings makes buffered special move checks in cancel windows, reversals, and wake-ups have to be more precise

Bug fixes to lingering visual and sound effects related to some Multiverse Modifiers

Players now receive reduced experience bonuses when playing against an opponent of much lower levels.

Added Restart Match option to the pause menu in Multiverse where applicable

Removed Event Select and Main Menu from the pause menu in the Endless event.

Added End Event Run option to pause menu in the Endless event which grants rewards as if you lost your current match.

Fixed bug that would cause the boss version of Brainiac to become unresponsive if Drone Summon attack was interrupted at a specific time

Fixed several issues with resetting practice mode while using interactions

Adjusted misaligned bomb visual placements when done in certain situations (hit regions were not affected)

Fixed lingering visual effect errors on several interactions when they were interrupted or used in specific situations

Fixed an issue that caused some users to receive an excessive amount of Guild and Mother Box notifications at once

Users now have access to a Quick Open Next option after opening a Mother Box

Modifier descriptions are now shown before a Multiverse match where applicable

Multiverse Meta-Challenges are better highlighted

Added quick scroll buttons to the character list in the Customize Characters menu

Users can now Mark All As Seen in the Customize Characters menu to clear the 'new' indicator

Several projectile attacks have been changed to interact correctly with projectile affecting special moves (such as Captain Cold's The Wall MeterBurn). These moves are: Batman --Sky Grapple Black Adam --Power of Aton Gear Ability Captain Cold --Upward Cold Blast Gear Ability Cyborg --Up Nova Blast MeterBurn Deadshot --Bullet Barrage Green Lantern --Air Battery Blast Green Lantern --Air Oa's Rocket Gear Ability Red Hood --Air Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn



Stage Specific Fixes

Bomb interactions now have three active frames (down from five)

Atlantis--Statue jump interaction can only be performed as a cancel once per combo

Atlantis--Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo

Arkham Asylum--Fixed visual problem when killing an opponent with the toilet interaction

Batcave--Fixed character facing issue when killing opponent with hanging light interaction

Batcave--Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo

Batcave--Brother Eye interaction can only be performed once per combo and has increased damage scaling

Slaughter Swamp--reduced the range in which the truck Environmental Interaction can be used

Character Specific Fixes