Injustice 2's Sub-Zero DLC Release Date Set For July

Injustice 2's next character is just a few weeks away. Mortal Kombat mainstay Sub-Zero will be playable in the superhero fighting game in July.

Creative director Ed Boon announced this on Twitter, revealing that Sub-Zero is due out on July 11. He shared the news with a reference to Game of Thrones (Season 7 of which also debuts in July), saying, "Winter is coming...in July."

Sub-Zero was first revealed as a DLC character back in May alongside two other characters: Red Hood and Starfire. Red Hood was released earlier this month for $6. All three characters are included as part of the $20 Fighter Pack 1 DLC, which bundles them with the Gods shader pack and a Power Girl Premiere skin. Those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game get these three characters for free.

During E3, we got our first real look at Sub-Zero in action. You can see a gameplay video of him above, but if you're familiar with the character, you'll know what to expect: He freezes opponents, creates weapons out of ice, and generally does Sub-Zero things.

Developer NetherRealm Studios hasn't yet said exactly when Starfire will be released. Given the schedule for the other two Fighter Pack 1 characters, you can likely expect her in August. A total of at least nine characters, including these three, will be released as DLC for Injustice 2.