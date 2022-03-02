Poison has been a mechanic in the Souls games since the first installment and it’s featured prominently in Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest action RPG adventure. It’s a pesky thing to deal with since being poisoned slowly drains your health, so you’ll want to come prepared to combat it at all times. But what can you do to cure poison? Here’s what you need to know.

How to cure poison in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the poison status effect works just like it does in the other Souls games. Once you come into contact with poison, a meter appears on the bottom of your screen, and if it fills up all the way, you’ll be poisoned. At this point, it will continuously drain your health while the meter depletes. Once the poison meter goes all the way back down, it will stop depleting your health. You can use healing items to stay alive, but curing the poison will be your best bet.

There are two main ways to cure poison. One is to utilize Neutralizing Boluses. These are consumable items that can be bought, found, or crafted. To buy them, visit the Nomadic Merchant in West Limegrave, located to the southeast of the Coastal Cave. You can purchase them for 600 runes apiece. You can also find Neutralizing Boluses throughout the world as you play naturally, though, depending on the route you take, you might not come across as many as you’d expect.

The poison meter increases the longer you're in contact with a poisonous substance.

The other way to obtain Neutralizing Boluses is to craft them. You’ll need one Herba, one Cave Moss, and one Great Dragonfly Head, along with the Armorer's Cookbook [2]. This item is coincidentally on sale from the aforementioned Nomadic Merchant for 600 runes. Once you have all of those items, you’ll be able to craft Neutralizing Boluses x 1.

We recommend having them equipped to your Quick Item bar at all times, that way you can easily consume one if you get poisoned. Some enemies deal poison damage by firing mist at you or even by striking you with a melee weapon, so it’s always good to have Neutralizing Boluses on hand.

The other way to cure poison is with the aptly titled Cure Poison Incantation. You’ll need 10 Faith to use it, which should be easily attainable even in the early stages of the game. You acquire the Incantation by purchasing it from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold for 1,000 runes. This NPC will relocate to Altus Plateau around the time you encounter Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

Once you have the Incantation, equip it at a Site of Grace, and then make sure you have a catalyst such as the Sacred Seal to actually cast it. Aside from curing poison, you can equip armor and other types of gear to slow poison buildup. This can help tremendously, as it’ll prevent you from having to cure yourself as often. Sometimes curing yourself of poison can get you hurt while you fiddle with the menus, so the less you have to do it, the better. If you know you have to make your way through a poisonous area, make sure you equip the best gear you have for poison resistance to save you precious materials.