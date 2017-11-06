Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC Campaign Length Estimate

Horizon: Zero Dawn's first DLC, The Frozen Wilds, is just one day away on PS4. With it comes a new story, new quest lines, errands, weapons, armor, and a new skill tree (which will be available in the main game too). GameSpot has played through The Frozen Wilds and, while much of the DLC's content can have far-reaching effects on the game as a whole, we can tell you roughly how much play time you'll get out of the new features.

We got through The Frozen Wilds in about 12 hours, but the DLC could take you anywhere from 10-20 hours depending on your starting level--the game recommends you be level 30 before attempting The Frozen Wilds). In the DLC, you'll explore the icy world of the Cut and experience the game's new weather effects; wind and snow particles affect how well you'll see.

Fortunately, there's a new Traveler skill tree to help Aloy tackle the new environment. Many of the skills you can unlock center around abilities used while riding a mount, culminating in one move that lets you leap off and attack enemies with a lethal one-hit-kill spear assault. All those new skills can also be used in the main game, and the DLC also adds the ability to customize Aloy's spear.

The new DLC launches tomorrow, November 7, and will cost $20 / £16 / AU $30. Check out GameSpot's full Horizon: The Frozen Wilds review here. If you haven't played Horizon: Zero Dawn yet, The Complete Edition, which includes the base game and the The Frozen Wilds together, comes out for PS4 on December 5.