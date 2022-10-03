Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remake/Remaster And Multiplayer Spin-Off Reportedly In Development

Aloy's first adventure is set to get a big upgrade according to new reports.

By on

Comments

Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a significant upgrade, as a new report claims that "accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself," will bring Guerrilla Games' 2017 title up to the same similar standard as its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West.

As spotted by MP1st and corroborated by VGC, new character models, lighting, and animations will reportedly be added alongside a suite of accessibility options, essentially balancing between being both a remake and a remaster in the process. Several of these upgrades can be found in the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn that was released in 2020, although that game mostly reused the same assets as the PS4 edition.

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  2. The Game That Fights Dementia | MindGames
  3. 18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Foxhole’s Guns
  7. FIFA 23 Video Review
  8. Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
  9. Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
  10. Wiglett Knows How to Make a Splash! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
  11. Scorn - "You’ve Waited Long Enough" Trailer
  12. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Horizon Forbidden West Review

According to the report, Guerrilla Games is also currently working on a Horizon multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. Co-op features had been planned for Zero Dawn as far back as 2014 according to VGC's sources, but these elements were scrapped so that other areas of the game could be focused on. The idea hasn't been entirely scrapped for the mainline series and could make its way into Horizon 3.

Sony is also expanding the series into other forms of media, and with a Horizon TV show headed to Netflix, it wouldn't be too surprising to see some sort of announcement from the gaming side of the series. This could be a similar situation to The Last of Us Part 1 which arrived ahead of the HBO Max live-action series.

The Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2022 And Where You Can Watch Them
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Horizon Zero Dawn
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)