Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Been Delayed

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017's Hollow Knight, has been delayed. Team Cherry marketing and publishing representative Matthew Griffin shared the announcement via Twitter, writing, "We had planned to release in the first half of 2023, but development is still continuing."

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.

We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.

Expect… — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023

Though this might come as a blow to those eager for more Hollow Knight--and our own Jordan Ramee, in particular--Griffin went on to state this delay is to ensure the team has time to make the game "as good as [they] can." Griffin also wrote that Silksong has "gotten quite big," and that the studio is already excited by how the game is shaping up. So while you might have to wait just a bit longer to play what was originally one of our most anticipated titles of 2020, we're hopeful it will be worth the wait.

Revealed back in 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been in development for nearly five years. Throughout the bulk of the development process, Team Cherry kept quiet about the title's content, scale, and release date. However, during 2022's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the studio indulged fans with gameplay, a vague release window, and the news that the game would hit Xbox Game Pass on day one. Shortly after these announcements, Sony confirmed Silksong will be available to play on PlayStation consoles as well.

Hollow Knight: Silksong follows the journey of fan favorite NPC Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest, as she embarks on a journey all her own. Team Cherry has yet to share the game's new release window, but the upcoming title will be available across all consoles, PC, and Mac.