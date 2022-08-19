Hogwarts Legacy's ASMR Video Is Very Relaxing And Graphically Impressive

Hogwarts Legacy devs Avalanche Software released a new ASMR video featuring in-game 4K footage. Titled A Hot Summer Day, the 20-minute ASMR video focuses on outdoor locations with bubbling brooks, chirping birds, and croaking frogs. It's an innovative way of showing off the game's graphics, with many locations in the video being very impressive.

Environment reflections on the water look very realistic, and almost every body of water featured in the ASMR video--creeks, waterfalls, and lakes--has a high level of fidelity to the real thing.

The in-game footage does have the disclaimer "work-in-progress" attached, so everything in the ASMR video is liable to change upon the game's official launch. Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10, 2023, just a bit delayed from its original target launch in 2021.

Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player RPG and takes place 100 years before the main events of the Harry Potter series. It's had its fair share of controversy due to J.K. Rowling's well-documented transphobia, and while Rowling did not "directly participate" in making Hogwarts Legacy--it is unknown whether or not she benefits from it, since after all, she owns the Harry Potter IP.

You can check out Jessie Earl's unpacking of J.K. Rowling's anti-transgender stance and how Hogwarts Legacy, and the Harry Potter franchise-at-large, are impacted by Rowling's legacy.